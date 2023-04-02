Vancouver radio legend Red Robinson remembered as 'larger-than-life'

Photo: .

Vancouver broadcasting legend Red Robinson who spent more than 60 years on the city's airwaves has passed away.

"With deep sadness and broken hearts, we bring the news that our beloved Dad, Red Robinson, passed away this morning at 8:15 a.m. after a brief illness," his family said in a statement released April 1, 2023.

Beginning his career in 1954 while still in high school, he was a pioneer as one of the first DJs in Canada to play rock music on CJOR. He went on to broadcast on CKWX in Vancouver, a short stint in Portland (Oregon), CFUN, CBC, and CISL.

Along the way he was honoured in a variety of ways, including being voted into the Canadian Broadcast Hall of Fame, receiving the Order of B.C. in 2016 and receiving the Canada 125 Award.

As a Vancouver-based radio personality, he interviewed and introduced many rockstars to the city, including Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, and the Beatles.

"He was larger-than-life in a lot of ways, but to us he was a devoted father and grandfather, a loving husband to our late mom Carole, and a loyal friend to everybody," wrote his family.

In a 2021 interview with Vancouver Is Awesome he spoke about his expansive career, and life in general.

"You can't look back in life, you've got to look forward. And I never tried to do that, except when I had the radio show. It's unbelievable what happened; it was like a fairy tale come true," he said.

Many locals have shared their memories of Robinson and condolences to his family online.

So very sorry to hear the news. I was so lucky to have spent so much time with Red. He was such a pro and defined what is means to be a broadcaster. His quick wit and amazing memory made for some incredible conversations. RIP my friend.— Steve Darling (@stevedarling) April 2, 2023





Red Robinson’s star on the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame Starwalk on Granville should be made of solid gold. He was *our* king of rock n’ roll and he will be greatly missed. ???? https://t.co/CcB0AeU8aH— Bob Kronbauer (@BobKronbauer) April 2, 2023





Gutted????We are so sorry for your dad's loss. This is such a huge hit for Canadian music and culture. Red was one of Canada's biggest successes. My spouses father went to school with Red. He will never be forgotten. R.I.P dear friend???????— Drew Monroe???????????? ?????????????‍???? (@DrewMonroe21) April 2, 2023





Met your dad briefly when we had a chance to see Red Rock Diner in the late 90’s. Very gracious in signing my program that night. A true legend. pic.twitter.com/ofpLoPi5iQ— doubleyou jay (@doubleyoujay7) April 2, 2023





With files from Canadian Press and Thor Diakow