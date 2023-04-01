Red Robinson, legend of Vancouver rock'n'roll radio, dies at 86

Photo: redrobinson.com Red when he retired from CISL 650 in August 2017.

Legend of the Vancouver airwaves Red Robinson has died.

A statement posted by his family Saturday announced Robinson passed away at 8:15 a.m. after a “brief illness.”

He was 86.

“Most people knew our Dad as a rock'n'roll DJ, a TV personality, an ad agency owner, a spokesperson, or through his philanthropic work. He was larger-than-life in a lot of ways, but to us he was a devoted father and grandfather, a loving husband to our late mom Carole, and a loyal friend to everybody,” said Kellie and Sherrie Robinson.

“Red's departure leaves a huge hole in our lives, as well as the lives of everybody he touched in the worlds of radio, TV, music and entertainment.”

Robinson was the first radio disc jockey in the country—and amongst the first in North America—to regularly play rock ‘n’ roll records, according to the Canadian Encyclopedia.

“With a 50 per cent share of the local audience, Robinson became a celebrity in his own right, promoting most major concerts in Vancouver and introducing audiences to the likes of Bill Haley and the Comets, and Elvis Presley,” said the encyclopedia.