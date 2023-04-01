Knife attack on Surrey, B.C., bus leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Photo: The Canadian Press A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, on Nov. 1, 2019. Metro Vancouver Transit Police say they are investigating a stabbing on a TransLink bus in Surrey, B.C., that left a man with life-threatening injuries.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say they are investigating a knife attack on a TransLink bus in Surrey, B.C., that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

They say in a statement that the altercation took place between two men near the intersection of 148 Street and Fraser Highway on a 503 route Coast Mountain bus on Saturday morning.

Police say one of the men allegedly took out a knife and slashed the other across the throat.

The statement says Transit Police and Surrey RCMP responded to the scene and arrested the suspect for attempted murder.

Police say the injured male was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They say the investigation is still in the early stages and a motive has not yet been confirmed.