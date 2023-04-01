Horror series 'The Last of Us' to be filmed in the province

Zombies are coming to British Columbia.

The next season of the popular HBO horror series 'The Last of Us' will be filmed in the province.

"We are thrilled that Vancouver and British Columbia were chosen as the location to film Season 2 of The Last of Us. The show is one of the most popular on television and one of the biggest productions ever to come to our province. This is a major boon to B.C.'s economy and an opportunity for global viewers of the show to experience the beauty of British Columbia,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

The first season of the show that was based on a video game of the same name, was filmed in Alberta.

"B.C. is the largest motion-picture hub in Canada, and the third largest in North America, with 44,000 full-time jobs and more than 88,000 workers in the industry throughout the province. This is great news for our B.C. crews, and shows that our competitiveness as a jurisdiction is strong. The show joins B.C.'s roster of high-calibre productions that choose our province for its excellence.”

The premise pf the story is after a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor (Pedro Pascal) takes charge of a 14-year-old girl (Bella Ramsey) who may be humanity's last hope.