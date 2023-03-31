BC Conservatives' Rustad calls for end to healthcare vaccine mandate

Photo: John Rustad

Conservative Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad called on the B.C. government to rehire healthcare workers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rustad, who was kicked out of the B.C. Liberals caucus in August 2022 for his views on climate change, made the statements in Victoria during question period on Thursday.

"Even (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau's Health Minister (Jean-Yves Duclos) admits the immunity of individuals who were twice vaccinated in 2021 has now waned,” Rustad said. “There is no scientific reason why healthcare workers who have chosen not to receive shots should continue to be barred from working side-by-side with their colleagues who were twice vaccinated in 2021. This policy makes zero sense.”

Rustad called the policy a “double standard” and said it was being maintained for political, rather than scientific, reasons.

Rustad became the B.C. Conservatives only sitting MLA, after joining the party in February.

Earlier this month, he announced his plans to seek the leadership of the party.