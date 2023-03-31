Heavy late snow warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Photo: DriveBC Conditions at the Coquihalla summit as of 6:45 a.m. Friday.

Heavy, late-season snowfall is expected on Southern Interior mountain highways today through Saturday night.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, and Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Accumulations of up to 25 centimetres are forecast.

"A robust frontal system sliding down the coast tonight will begin to spread light to moderate snow to the Coquihalla Highway starting this morning," the forecaster says.

"Freezing levels are expected to remain below summit level this afternoon. Snowfall rates will intensify this evening and persist through Saturday."

Significant snow isn't expected to accumulate until later this evening before easing Saturday night.??

On Highway 3, the onset of snow is delayed until this afternoon and will increase in intensity by Saturday morning. The heavy snow will persist through Saturday evening.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions, Environment Canada warns.