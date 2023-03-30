Suspect attacks Prince George police officer

Photo: file photo

Prince George RCMP and B.C. Highway Patrol are extending their appreciation to members of the public who recently stopped to assist a police officer who was being attacked by a suspect.

Police said a B.C. Highway Patrol police officer was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 97 N and 10th Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, when the driver got out of his vehicle and went after the officer.

Three members of the public came to his aid and helped him gain control of the suspect. They remained with the suspect until other police officers arrived at the location and placed the man under arrest.

We would like to extend our gratitude to these individuals for their actions in this situation, said Inspector Darren Woroshelo, Officer in Charge of Northern B.C. Highway Patrol. They undoubtedly prevented further injury from happening to our police officer, while risking their own safety to do so.

The police officer was taken to hospital for treatment. The suspect, identified as 66-year-old Prince George resident Robert Charles Waite, was also assessed at hospital before being transported to the Prince George RCMP detachment.

Waite has since been charged with aggravated assault and two counts of assaulting a peace officer and has been released on $500 bail with a future court date.