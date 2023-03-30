'Egregious' Port Moody speedster nearly clocks triple the city limit — 144 km/h in a 50 zone

Photo: Port Moody Police Department. Port Moody police clocked this driver at 144 km/h in a 50 zone on March 27, 2023, near the intersection of St Johns Street and Barnet Highway (7A).

We can all agree that most commuters will do anything to beat the Monday morning rush.

But one driver recently took it a bit too far — and a bit too fast.

Port Moody police caught a man in his 20s excessively speeding to almost triple the posted limit along the Barnet Highway (7A) in the early hours of this past Monday (March 27).

Traffic officers' radar officially clocked 144 km/h in a 50 zone near 7A's intersection with St. Johns Street and Clarke Road.

Spokesperson Const. Sam Zacharias confirmed to the Tri-City News the fully licensed driver was not impaired or distracted when he was pulled over.

"We routinely nab speeders throughout Port Moody, but this one certainly raised some eyebrows given the very egregious nature."

The driver was given the maximum excessive speeding fine of $483 — laid down via the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act when an operator reaches 60 km/h or more above a posted limit.

The vehicle was also impounded for seven days, but Zacharias said it could be held for longer "under certain circumstances" depending on the driver's history.

Police posted the incident to social media because of the speed the driver reached.

Zacharias hopes it can serve as a strong reminder to always slow down, drive to the conditions and never take a chance on excessive speeding.

"Road safety is a priority for Port Moody Police Department with the goal of making our roadways as safe as possible for all road users," he said.

"As the weather gets nicer, we tend to see increases in risky driving behaviours like excessive speeding. As always, we want to remind the motoring public to slow down and drive with caution."

Speed continues to be one of the leading causes of collisions across the province, according to ICBC.

The corporation's most recent data shows, between 2017 and 2021, there were 32 crashes in the vicinity of Clarke Road and St. Johns Street/Barnet Highway.

Of that total, 13 resulted in injuries and fatalities.

There were also 32 deaths from crashes that took place across the Lower Mainland in 2021 where speeding was a contributing factor.