Ryan Reynolds' Dear Terry T-shirts support Terry Fox Foundation

Photo: Ryan Reynolds

You can now pre-order a T-shirt designed by Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds in honour of Port Coquitlam’s hometown hero.

Reynolds' "Dear Terry" shirt — in tribute of Terry Fox — is available for purchase online and will be shipped on April 12 to coincide with the 43rd anniversary of the start of his historic Marathon of Hope in 1980.

Proceeds are set to benefit the Terry Fox Foundation, which, to date, has raised nearly $1 billion for cancer research around the world.

The front of the garment has an image of Fox on his fundraising journey across Canada, as well as the words "Dear Terry" in handwriting in English and French.

And on the back is an example of "the countless messages Terry received from the millions of people he continues to inspire," the foundation wrote on its website.

The long-sleeved version that Reynolds models is $35; there is a short-sleeved T-shirt — also available in sizes XS to XXXL — for $25 plus a run performance tee for $40 in sizes S to XL.

The 43rd annual Terry Fox Run is on Sept. 17, 2023, and takes place in Fox’s hometown, Port Coquitlam, at 10 a.m. in front of the Hyde Creek Recreation Centre.

In the Tri-Cities, runs are also held in Fox's name at Mundy Park in Coquitlam, Rocky Point Park in Port Moody and Spirit Park in Anmore.

You can check out the Terry Fox Foundation's website for online orders and more details.



