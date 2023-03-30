209304
BC  

RCMP ERT officers arrest suspect in Greenwood Wednesday

ERT descend on Greenwood

RCMP units from across the Southeast region were busy Wednesday after Osoyoos RCMP received a report of a break and enter along the Crowsnest Pass, east of Anarchist Mountain.

The incident was first reported to the Osoyoos RCMP Thursday morning.

"Osoyoos RCMP were notified of a break and enter occurring at a residence under construction on Eagle Point," states RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy.

An eyewitness report provided officers with a description of the suspect and the vehicle used, which led Mounties to identify the suspect.

"RCMP in Midway, B.C., discovered a property where they believed the suspect was located," said Cpl. Grandy.

"With the assistance of the BC Southeast District Emergency Response Team, a 37-year-old man from Greenwood, BC, was safely taken into custody."

The suspect is now facing charges of break and enter, theft, and failing to comply with his probation order.

