Youths arrested in Metrotown after bear spraying, face punching and replica handgun found: police

Police are investigating two youth-related calls in Burnaby's Metrotown area Tuesday night.

At about 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a report bear spray had been deployed in a parkade of the Metrotown mall, according to Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

“The deployment was the result of two groups of youths fighting,” he said.

By the time police arrived, most of the youths had scattered, but one had been detained by security.

He was arrested by police for allegedly punching a security guard in the face, according to Kalanj.

Ten minutes later, police got reports of two males walking nearby – in the 6700 block of Dow Avenue – with what looked like a handgun.

Officers with carbines could be seen at Maywood Elementary as police searched the area.

They located two youths in a parkade in the 4500 block of Imperial Street.

A police dog search of the area turned up two replica handguns and a collapsible baton.

Police believe the two incidents were linked, according to Kalanj.