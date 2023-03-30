Coquitlam driver caught with uninsured vehicle - and expired licence

Photo: Coquitlam RCMP.

It's been more than 10 months since ICBC ended using its colourful decals to validate insured vehicles on the road.

While leaving the most recent sticker on a licence plate is still OK, RCMP are alerting drivers that officers are keeping a watchful eye on those potentially looking to cheat the system.

Case in point, one driver was hit with almost $900 in fines after they were caught operating an uninsured vehicle in Coquitlam this week.

And, to make matters worse, police said the driver's licence was also expired.

This has prompted a firm reminder to all drivers that Mounties are searching for any and all road violations, even those that apply to the official paperwork in your glove compartment.

"By allowing these to expire, it can open up the driver or registered owner to liability concerns should the vehicle be involved in a collision," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

Hodgins said a vehicle seen near the intersection of Pinetree Way and Lougheed Highway before 11 p.m. on Monday was determined to be uninsured by responding police.

Officers pulled over the driver, who had an expired licence when asked to hand it over.

The vehicle was immediately towed as a result of both B.C. Motor Vehicle Act infractions, and the driver received $874 in violation tickets: $598 for no insurance, $276 for the expired driver's licence, plus a three-point penalty.

The driver could've been setback hundreds more if a collision or related accident had taken place.

"Police officers routinely check vehicle licence plates for various reasons, such as ensuring the licence plates match the vehicle, determine if a vehicle is stolen, or ensure the vehicle has valid insurance," said Hodgins.

"Police are reminding the public that it's their responsibility to ensure that their insurance and driver's licence are current and do not expire."

ICBC eliminated the distribution of plate decals in May 2022 as part of its launch of full online auto insurance renewals.