IIO investigating after RCMP skid steer chase through North Cowichan

Photo: @Malswrld / Twitter

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called after a police shooting during a chase involving a tracked skid steer loader in North Cowichan.

Video posted on social media shows at least four RCMP vehicles trying to stop the skid steer, which weaves around parked cars and goes up on sidewalks.

Blaring sirens and gunshots can be heard as people pulled out their phones to film the incident about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses said the chase took place along Somenos Road.

Cpl. Alex Alex Bérubé, spokesman for the Island RCMP detachments, said RCMP and the IIO plan to release statements about the incident later Wednesday.

The IIO investigates all police-involved shootings and incidents of serious harm.

So this happened! Wtf! ????Vancouver Island tonight! About an hour ago in Duncan BC!!!! ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/7MPuf0pc81— Mal .C. (@Malswrld) March 29, 2023



