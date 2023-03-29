Body found in shed fire in Grand Forks

Photo: Colin Dacre

A body was found in the aftermath of a shed fire last weekend in Grand Forks.

RCMP say in a news release they were called at 12:30 a.m. on March 24 by the Grand Forks fire department about a fire in the 7000 block of 3rd Street.

Upon entry and extinguishment of the blaze, fire crews found a deceased person inside.

The deceased has yet to be identified. The shed is believed to be frequented by unhoused individuals.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but there is currently no indication the fire is suspicious,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Forks RCMP at 250-422-8288.