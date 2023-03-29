Woman dumped at Kootenay hospital with gunshot wound to head

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police in the Kootenays say they arrested a man for attempted murder on Monday after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital.

A 33-year-old Fruitvale woman with a gunshot wound to the head was dropped off at the entrance to the emergency department at Kootenay Boundary Hospital in Trail, B.C. Her injuries are described as serious and life-threatening.

A 36-year-old Nelson man had dropped her off and left the scene. Officers say they seized a vehicle related to the incident in the parking lot of the hospital and tracked down the man in downtown Trail.

He was arrested but has since been released, pending additional investigation.

“The man and woman were known to each other and this is believed to be an isolated incident between the couple. Our investigator will be forwarding a report to Crown Counsel for an assessment,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.