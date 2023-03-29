North Saanich councillor resigns after referring to mayor as 'Mr. Hitler'

Photo: District of North Saanich Brett Smyth.

A councillor from North Saanich has resigned after referring to the mayor as "Mr. Hitler" during a council meeting.

Coun. Brett Smyth says in his letter of resignation that the decision to leave immediately was not an easy one but was made necessary — but not specifically — after an "offhanded comment" he made at a recent council meeting.

At a March 20 meeting, Smyth took issue with a decision not to livestream advisory committee meetings about an official community plan or release committee members' CVs.

Smyth said the move was done in a "very political way," something that was denied by Mayor Peter Jones who said it was a "practical approach" before ending questions.

That's when Smyth replied, "Thank you, Mr. Hitler."

In his letter released Monday, Smyth says he would have preferred a more positive environment but when all voices are not respected "it is difficult to practice the patience required of an elected official."

Smyth was first elected in 2018 and won a second term in the 2022 election.

The district says details of a byelection to fill his seat will be made available soon.