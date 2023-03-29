Vehicle incident closed Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 8:45 a.m.

DriveBC advises the closure on the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden has now been cleared.

UPDATE: 7:50 a.m.

DriveBC now estimates the Trans-Canada Highway will reopen at 8:30 a.m. between Revelstoke and Golden.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed this morning between Revelstoke and Golden.

DriveBC reports a vehicle incident has the route closed in both directions between the communities over a stretch of 142 kilometres.

The nature of the incident and any injuries involved is not known at this time.

The incident was first reported about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

DriveBC estimates the highway will reopen at 8 a.m.