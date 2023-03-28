Rash of suspicious fires under investigation in Grand Forks

Photo: Grand Forks Fire Rescue

Suspicious fires in Grand Forks are being investigated by the RCMP.

Between March 23 and 24, police and firefighters in Grand Forks responded to five different brush fires.

Each of the fires occurred in the evening and early morning hours, with the fires consisting of small and medium brush and grass fire. Investigators have found them suspicious.

During one of these five fires, emergency crews responded to a report that backyard cedar bushes had caught fire, but no further property or people were impacted.

Assisted by the Grand Forks Fire Department, RCMP are investigating and are asking the public to report any suspicious activity.