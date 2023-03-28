Mahatma Gandhi statue at Simon Fraser University beheaded

Photo: CTV/social media Burnaby RCMP is investigating after a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi was beheaded on the grounds of Simon Fraser University.

Someone has chopped off Gandhi’s head.

Burnaby RCMP has launched an investigation after a bronze statue at Simon Fraser University of the Indian anti-colonialist Mahatma Gandhi was vandalized.

Mounties were contacted around 8:30 p.m. on Monday after someone noticed the head of the statue had been removed. Police suspect it was done with the use of a power tool.

It’s not yet known when the monument was vandalized.

“Burnaby RCMP is aware that Gandhi statues have been damaged in other areas of Canada in the past. Police are looking at all aspects of this incident, including the possible motivation,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP. “We are urging any witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward.”



The Consulate General of India in Vancouver released a statement about the decapitation on Twitter.

"We strongly condemn heinous crime of vandalizing the statue of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhiji," says the statement. "The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly."

SFU also issued a statement on social media. "We are deeply disappointed that someone would do such an act. Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," read a tweet by the university.

SFU Campus Public Safety is supporting the RCMP investigation. The statue has been removed and is being assessed by SFU Galleries.