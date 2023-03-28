211238
Northern B.C. ski resort for sale for $8.25 million

Bob Kronbauer / Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 418353

An entire ski resort has come up for sale in Northern B.C. for $8,250,000.

The offering includes Powder King Mountain Resort as well as what seems to be a sort of "bonus" property - Azouzetta Lake Resort.

Near Mackenzie, roughly two hours north of Prince George, the listing from Colliers calls it a "fully integrated all-season, master planned resort community."

The ski hill has 900+ acres of skiable terrain, 37 runs, three lifts, and is "ranked #4 in North America and #1 in Canada for snow."

It also has a 50-room "hostel-style" hotel, dining room, and lodge, and cabins that accommodate staff.

The lake resort property is 6 kilometres from the ski hill and offers numerous recreational activities. It has a convenience store, A-frame cabins, 18 private units, and RV sites as well as camping in the summer.

Further information can be found in the listing on Colliers website.

