VicPD uses beanbag shotgun to subdue distressed person with knife

Victoria police used a beanbag shotgun to arrest a person armed with a knife on the Inner Harbour Monday afternoon.

Officers received a report about 3 p.m. of a person in distress armed with a knife and on foot in downtown Victoria.

They located the person a short time later along the Lower Causeway near the float-plane terminal. The person fled when police approached.

VicPD said an officer deployed a beanbag shotgun to disarm the suspect and take them into custody. A knife was recovered on scene.

Paramedics were called to assess the person, which is standard practice when a less-lethal weapon, like a beanbag gun, is deployed.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1.