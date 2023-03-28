UNBC students leading protest against centralized encampment plan

Photo: Glacier Media

UNBC students are planning a protest to speak out against the City of Prince George’s centralized encampment plan.

At its March 13 meeting, city council voted in favour of granting first three readings to a bylaw amendment establishing and authorizing a single encampment at Lower Patricia Boulevard, known as Moccasin Flats for unhoused residents.

However, the decision has garnered criticism, notably from Federal Housing Advocate Marie-Josée Houle, who publicly condemned the plan stating, “Forced, prison-like settings for people experiencing homelessness have no place in Canada.”

“Social justice issues and human rights issues, particularly as they pertain to the unhoused population in downtown Prince George has been a big concern of mine,” said protest organizer Ryan Kalsbeek, a fourth year UNBC anthropology and geography student.

He said the situation presented an opportunity for himself and his peers to apply what they’ve been studying and offer criticism of the city’s plan, adding he thinks the city’s decision lacks foresight and empathy.

“They cited the centralized encampment plan as a way to protect the health and safety, particularly of residential property owners and business operators in Prince George, but somehow the health and safety of the most vulnerable people in our city was left out of that consideration.”

Before the amendments become effective, the bylaw still requires council to vote in favour of final reading and adoption.

Council passed an additional motion directing staff to bring a report back with options and costs for an increased police presence in the downtown area and the Millar Addition and for contracting private security and other safety measures.

Kalsbeek said he hopes the demonstration will challenge the city’s decision and maybe delay the process.

“I've also been encouraging my classmates and peers and colleagues to show up to the protest from an educated point of view, so I'm asking everyone to do a little bit of research,” noted Kalsbeek.

The protest will take place at the Prince George Courthouse on Saturday at 2 p.m.