'There was no sword': Burnaby RCMP

Burnaby RCMP broke up a fight between a person with an umbrella and another person with a hammer recently.
@daddy.d.usher Man with samurai sword hidden umbrella that robbed elderly lady is caught snd taken down if u know this face share plz #vancouver #fyp #bc #burnaby #elderlyabuser ? original sound - Dustin Richard Usher
Two people were arrested near Willingdon Avenue and Lougheed Highway on March 20, according to media spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj.
He said Burnaby RCMP had gotten a call at about 3:15 p.m. about an assault with a weapon.
When officers arrived, they arrested two people who had been fighting, one with an umbrella and another with a hammer.
The person with the umbrella had allegedly stolen cigarettes from a nearby store, according to Kalanj.
The arrest of the man with the umbrella was caught on video by a passerby who posted it online.
It captures an RCMP officer with his handgun drawn yelling at a man to put down the umbrella, walk away and get onto the ground.
The video’s caption said the man had used a samurai sword hidden in an umbrella to rob an elderly woman, but Kalanj said there had been no sword.
“There was no sword. A few people thought it was a sword, but it was not a sword,” he said.
Possible assault and theft charges are pending.