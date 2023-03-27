'There was no sword': Burnaby RCMP

Photo: TikTok

Burnaby RCMP broke up a fight between a person with an umbrella and another person with a hammer recently.





Two people were arrested near Willingdon Avenue and Lougheed Highway on March 20, according to media spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

He said Burnaby RCMP had gotten a call at about 3:15 p.m. about an assault with a weapon.

When officers arrived, they arrested two people who had been fighting, one with an umbrella and another with a hammer.

The person with the umbrella had allegedly stolen cigarettes from a nearby store, according to Kalanj.

The arrest of the man with the umbrella was caught on video by a passerby who posted it online.

It captures an RCMP officer with his handgun drawn yelling at a man to put down the umbrella, walk away and get onto the ground.

The video’s caption said the man had used a samurai sword hidden in an umbrella to rob an elderly woman, but Kalanj said there had been no sword.

“There was no sword. A few people thought it was a sword, but it was not a sword,” he said.

Possible assault and theft charges are pending.