Driver clocked going nearing 200km/hr on Island highway

Photo: RCMP A Chemainus RCMP highway patrol officer clocked the driver at 194 km/h.

A 20-year-old novice driver was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital after reaching speeds of nearly 200 kilometres an hour on Highway 18 near Lake Cowichan.

A Chemainus RCMP highway patrol officer clocked the driver at 194 km/h — nearly double the 100 km/h speed limit — travelling westbound on the highway on the evening of March 16.

A second highway patrol officer clocked him at 191 km/h.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital. Police did not reveal specifics about the arrest.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the driver was issued multiple violation tickets, including excessive speed.