Chicken truck crashes on Highway 1 in Langley

Photo: Twitter/MainroadLM

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed through Langley, B.C. this afternoon after a transport truck carrying chickens crashed.

Darren Ell, the general manager of Mainroad Lower Mainland contracting, told CTV News the truck collided with another vehicle. Heavy equipment was needed to clear the scene.

"I am not certain on how many chickens perished, but there were some fatalities," he wrote in an email to CTV News.

The Ministry of Transportation first reported a lane closure on Highway 1 westbound at 232 Street around 9 a.m. The road reopened just before 2 p.m.

with files from CTV Vancouver