Convicted B.C. killer had loaded gun hidden between buttocks in Richmond shooting

Photo: Shane MacKichan/Richmond News Richmond RCMP responded to calls of gunshots fired in the parking lot outside Tim Hortons at Richmond Centre mall in July 2019.

A man shot in a drive-by shooting at Richmond Centre has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a restricted firearm.

In a newly released March 10 decision, Vancouver provincial court Judge Reginald Harris said RCMP responded to shots at the mall on July 29, 2019. Once on scene, they found Robert James Patrick Kinnear, who had been shot multiple times.

He received injuries to his abdomen, thigh and arms. Investigators at the time believed the shooting to be targeted.

Harris said police attempted to provide aid to Kinnear, who resisted them lowering his pants, saying he didn’t want to be exposed in public.

But, when he was taken to Vancouver General Hospital, a doctor told police Kinnear had a gun in his underwear.

“An officer stepped forward and observed a handgun in Mr. Kinnear’s groin/buttocks area,” Harris said. “The barrel of the gun was in his buttocks and pointed upward toward his torso while the handle was pointed forward toward Mr. Kinnear’s testicles.”

Harris said while the 9mm Polymer 80 model PF940C semi-automatic did not have a bullet in the chamber, the magazine contained eight 9 mm hollow point bullets. At the time of the offence, Kinnear was bound by five lifetime firearm prohibitions.

“Mr. Kinnear carried a loaded handgun to a public place, thereafter, and knowing he was going to the hospital, he continued to carry the handgun,” Harris said. “The risks to all were extreme and the many possible scenarios that could have occurred are too many to list.”

And, Harris said, “when he had an opportunity to surrender it, he had the wherewithal to avoid detection by claiming he was concerned about being exposed in public.

In 2007, Kinnear pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and was sentenced to eight years for fatally stabbing a 20-year-old man in a fight outside a North Vancouver apartment in 2006.

Kinnear also has convictions involving firearms and a conviction for possessing a firearm contrary to his prohibition.

There have also been media reports that Kinnear is allegedly associated with the Wolf Pack criminal organization.

Given credit for time served prior to sentencing, Kinnear must serve a further four years and three months.