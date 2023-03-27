209304
Charge laid in connection with March 12 shooting in Nanaimo

Carla Wilson / Times Colonist - | Story: 418178

A 37-year-old man faces a charge of pointing a firearm without lawful excuse in connection to a March 12 shooting that sent a 49-year-old businessman to hospital with serious injuries.

Craig Truckle, of Nanaimo, was arrested about 11 p.m. March 22 in downtown Nanaimo and taken into custody, Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien said Monday. The next day, one count of pointing a firearm without lawful excuse was sworn against him.

Truckle is schedule to appear in court on Tuesday, March 28, in Nanaimo provincial court.

