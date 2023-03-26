'I'm just here for the riot': New documentary to look at 2011 Vancouver Canucks riot

Photo: Dan Toelgoet/Glacier Media

June 15, 2011 is a day that lives in infamy for residents of Metro Vancouver.

After the Canucks lost in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals to the Boston Bruins violence erupted in the city's core, damaging buildings and the city's reputation.

American sports broadcaster ESPN announced Friday, Mach 24, that their documentary series '30 for 30' would take a look at the event more than a decade after the night of chaos and destruction.

Titled "I'm just here for the Riot," the documentary will look at the aftermath as rioters who were caught, either on camera or by the legal system, were outed and shamed.

"From the mob mentality in the streets to similar vengeance in the online hunting of those responsible, it was a dark moment in the city’s history – one that raised deeper questions about fandom, violence, and the shocking power of an angry crowd," states a release about the documentary.

It's not just a look at what happened, but why, notes an ESPN spokesperson.

The film, which has just completed production, was made by Asia Youngman ( who made This Ink Runs Deep about Indigenous tattoo artists) and Kathleen Jayme (who's delved into Vancouver's sports world twice with The Grizzlie Truth, and Finding Big Country).

A date for its broadcast has not been released.