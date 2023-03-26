209557
BC  

B.C. to provide 330 new homes for people living in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

New homes for DTES

The Canadian Press - | Story: 418005

British Columbia says it will be providing 330 new homes for people living in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside by the end of June.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says there are currently about 117 people living on East Hastings Street, and 70 of them have expressed a desire for housing.

The new initiative will include two temporary supportive housing projects and a mix of renovated single room occupancy and other supportive housing units, which will open "on a rolling basis" through April, May and June.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says there has been an uptick in safety concerns for those living in the Downtown Eastside, citing an increase in sexual and violent assaults as well as fires, adding the new housing will provide safety to the city's most vulnerable residents.

The Vancouver Fire Rescue Service issued an order to remove tents and structures along East Hastings Street last July, which Kahlon says compelled governments and service providers to develop a co-ordinated response plan to help people get off the streets and safely into homes.

He credits the response plan for getting more than 90 people who were living on the street into housing.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News

BC Weather
BC
Vancouver Webcam
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
199701
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
205630
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
206409


TheTango.net
Behind the scenes

Behind the scenes

Galleries | March 26, 2023

Megan Fox 'having a hard time trusting' MGK

Showbiz | March 26, 2023

Baby Elephant Chasing Birds FAIL

Must Watch | March 26, 2023

Man rescues tiny creature

Must Watch | March 26, 2023

Sunday Dose

Daily Dose | March 26, 2023

209999