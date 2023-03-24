Delta cops arrest shooting suspect in Prince George

Photo: Citizen staff photo. A Delta Police officer speaks to a youth suspect arrested Friday afternoon in Prince George. The arrest was made in connection with a shooting incident in South Delta Dec. 29.

The long arm of the law extended from Delta to Prince George Friday afternoon.

That led to the arrest of a youth suspect after police surrounded a vehicle in a fast-food restaurant parking lot in the 1000 block of Central Street West.

Delta police took the youth into custody after making the trip to Prince George to apprehend the suspect, believed to be connected to a shooting Dec. 29 in South Delta.

The youth, whose age prohibits identification, was apparently involved in the early-morning incident after police received reports of shots fired into an occupied residence in the 5300 block of 4A Avenue in Tsawwassen.

Delta Police later arrested a youth from Surrey known to police, who faces several firearms charges.

There were no injuries as a result of that shooting.

While it is usual for a Lower Mainland city police force to send officers to north central B.C. to make an arrest, there are no jurisdictional boundaries in this case.

“Typically we would have an agency of jurisdiction try and do an arrest but our people have some specific knowledge to the point where we decided to send our investigators to Prince George,” said Delta Police acting inspector James Sandberg. “We are sworn provincially so there’s no concerns about jurisdiction.”

Three police vehicles provided by Prince George RCMP were used for the takedown. Sandberg confirmed the Delta officers involved in the arrest flew to Prince George.

Sandberg said the youth arrested in Prince George will likely make a first court appearance in Prince George.

- with files from the Delta Optimist