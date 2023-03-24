Man accused of assaulting B.C. mom and toddler pleads guilty

Photo: Surveillance image

A man accused of assaulting a mother and toddler in Vancouver’s Chinatown has pleaded guilty to several charges.

Shakwan David Kelly pleaded guilty to four counts of assault and one for wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer from several alleged incidents in June and July 2022.

Kelly appeared before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Nancy Adams on March 23, who was told pre-sentencing reports, including a psychiatric component, are not yet ready.

Adams ordered they be ready for March 31, at which point it is hoped a conclusion in the case may be reached.

Defence lawyer Jessica Dawkins told Adams she would request time served at sentencing.

Kelly’s pleas involve a June 20 assault on a woman, another assault on July 6, and the July 9 series of incidents which resulted in the assault on a mother and her toddler.

On July 9, Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officers responded to reports of a shirtless man walking in traffic and kicking cars. The man allegedly kicked one car so hard that it caused a dent in a door.

As officers arrived, a man took off running through Chinatown, striking and knocking over a 40-year-old mother and her toddler standing on the south side of East Pender Street near Gore Avenue. The mom struck her head, and the child suffered multiple scrapes.

Kelly was arrested moments later on Main Street and was taken to jail. He was released from custody the next day after being charged with mischief, assault and obstructing a peace officer.

That release was cancelled after he failed to attend court on July 12.

He was arrested in Chinatown on July 21 after a witness recognized him and flagged over a VPD officer patrolling the neighbourhood.

Kelly remains in custody.