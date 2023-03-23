MLA John Rustad running for BC Conservative Party leadership

Photo: John Rustad. Nechako Lakes MLA announces BC Conservative Leadership party bid.

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad has announced he’s running for the leader of the Conservative Party of British Columbia.

“I’m running for leader of the Conservative Party of British Columbia because this government refuse to listen to British Columbians, and the so-called opposition refuses to oppose. Our province needs a new option with genuine principled leadership,” said Rustad.

He joined the Conservative Party of B.C. earlier this year to become the only party representative in the provincial legislature.

B.C. Liberal Party leader Kevin Falcon kicked the Nechako Lakes MLA out of the party over controversial views on climate change against the accepted science that it’s caused by carbon dioxide emissions.

“I am the only MLA who has publicly supported the freedom movement in our province. I am proudly pro-freedom and pro-trucker and I’m fighting to end mandates and hire back our healthcare heroes,” said Rustad.

A Conservative Party of British Columbia leadership election will be held on May 28 to elect a new party leader, following the resignation of Trevor Bolin.

The Fort St. John city councillor and business owner stepped down in early March stating he would like to spend more time with his family.