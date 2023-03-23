RCMP need help identifying woman and vehicle linked to ATM thefts

Photo: RCMP Composite photo of a female suspected of ATM thefts in Chilliwack

Chilliwack RCMP needs the public's help to identify a woman captured on surveillance video in a series of ATM thefts in the Upper Fraser Valley.

The incidents started back in July of 2021 when police responded to four break-and-enters at major financial institutions where a woman was spotted dressed as a janitor. She is believed to have stolen large quantities of cash from ATMs within the banks.

Surveillance video captured the suspect wearing a bright blue collared shirt, dark pants, a medical-style mask, latex gloves and a dark coloured ball cap.

"According to the surveillance footage, the female suspect is approximately five feet tall and is seen carrying a backpack-style vacuum cleaner. A dark coloured pickup truck is also captured by surveillance footage and is believed to be associated," states a news release from Chilliwack RCMP.

RCMP describes the investigation as complex and multi-jurisdictional.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in Nanaimo, B.C., on March 8, 2023. Chilliwack RCMP, together with assistance from multiple Vancouver Island District RCMP agencies executed a search warrant at a home in the 2600 block of Barnes Road in Nanaimo. The search resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of cash and several high-value assets believed to be purchased through the proceeds of crime.

"While this investigation continues, police have yet to identify the woman and the truck captured in the attached surveillance photos," says Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

"Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the woman and associated vehicle involved in this series of crimes."

Anyone with information regarding the female suspect and/or suspect vehicle is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP Property Crime Unit at 604-792-4611, reference Chilliwack RCMP file #2021-32517.