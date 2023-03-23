Surrey, B.C., murder victim unknown to police, just moved to the city, police say

Photo: The Canadian Press Aren Smith is shown in an RCMP handout photo. Homicide investigators say Smith, the man who died in a shooting in Surrey, B.C., last week, had no known ties to the ongoing gang conflict in Metro Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP

Homicide investigators say the man who died in a shooting in Surrey, B.C., last week had no known ties to the ongoing gang conflict in Metro Vancouver.

Thirty-eight-year-old Aren Smith has been identified as the man found dead in a parked vehicle on March 13.

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired just before 8 a.m. that day and found Smith's body.

Investigators say Smith and his family had only recently moved to the city.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says in a news release that the suspect left the area in a white Penske Ford Transit rental van shortly after the shooting.

Police say Smith is unknown to them and they're urging anyone who has footage in the 2300 block of 168th Street or Highway 10 and 144th Street in Surrey from that morning, especially of the white van, to reach out to them.