Nanaimo teacher put on leave after sting by 'creep catcher' group

A secondary school teacher in Nanaimo has been placed on leave while the school district investigates allegations made on social media.

A notice about the action taken by Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools in relation to a John Barsby Community School teacher has been sent to school families and staff.

“The district takes such allegations seriously and has commenced our processes to investigate this matter,” the notice says.

The teacher will be on leave pending the investigation’s outcome, the district said.

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools did not give any details, but the South Island Predator Publishing Facebook group posted a video it alleges shows a teacher showing up to meet someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy.

The group describes itself on its Facebook page as “an undercover sting organization that intercepts adults coming to meet underage children on Vancouver Island.”

The school district said it is important for it to follow “proper processes” in looking into the allegations.

“As such, the district is not able at this time to provide further comments,” it said. “We appreciated the concerned shown by the community and assure everyone that we will address this matter fairly and as quickly as possible.”