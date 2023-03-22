North Van RCMP seek suspect in porta potty fires

Photo: North Vancouver RCMP North Vancouver RCMP are seeking the public's help to identify this suspect in two porta-potty fires.

Usually, the expression about lighting a fire under your butt isn’t meant literally.

But in other cases, apparently it is.

North Vancouver RCMP are looking for public help to identify a suspect they believe has been deliberately setting fire to porta-potties in the area.

The suspect is alleged to have set one porta-potty on fire on March 13 at around 8:30 a.m. near 2100 block of Hamilton Ave in North Vancouver. A witness observed the suspect leaving the porta-potty just before it caught fire, according to police.

A few days later, on March 20 at 2:44 a.m. police and firefighters were called to a porta-potty also set on fire in the 1900 block of Jones Ave in North Vancouver. No suspects were seen at that location, but police believe the two incidents are related.

The suspect in the March 13 arson is described as a Caucasian man, about 5-9 tall, 180-220 pounds, wearing a tan jacket, green and black camouflage pants and a baseball cap with a red backpack.

To further the investigation, North Vancouver RCMP are releasing a composite sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 985-1311, quoting file 23-4854.