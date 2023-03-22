Heavy-duty trucks in Prince George being converted to hydrogen-diesel

Photo: Citizen staff photo. Hydra Energy CEO Jessica Verhagen points to the nozzle where hydrogen fuel is pumped into a long-haul truck now in the hands of Lodgewood Enterprises

Hydra Energy achieved another significant milestone in its Prince George project rollout by signing with eight commercial truck fleets in the region.

This represents 82 Class 8 trucks to be retrofitted using Hydra’s proprietary hydrogen-diesel, co-combustion conversion technology

Once converted by Hydra installation partner, First Truck Centre, these trucks will refuel at the world’s largest hydrogen refuelling station Hydra is currently building in Prince George to be operational in 2024, which uses green hydrogen produced on site by two 5-megawatt electrolysers powered with hydroelectricity.

“Upon signing our first commercial fleet customer in Prince George and breaking ground on our local refuelling station last year, we had an initial goal to secure 65 heavy-duty trucks to leverage the new station once operational next year. We’re pleased to surpass this target with the signing of these eight fleets highlighting the continued interest in hydrogen trucking and the benefits it delivers for fleets of all sizes, even with heavy payloads in challenging weather and road conditions like those found in Northern B.C.,” explained Hydra Energy CEO Jessica Verhagen.

“We look forward to working with First Truck Centre to start converting these trucks about six months prior to our station’s opening and to continuing to work with the City of Prince George as the flagship stop in the Western Canadian Hydrogen Corridor we’re building between the B.C. Coast and Edmonton.”

Hydra Energy has signed memorandums of understanding with Arrow Transportation Systems, Excel Transportation, Edgewater Holdings, Wilson Bros. Enterprises, Burke Purdon Enterprises, Godsoe Contracting, Keis Trucking, and Peace Valley Industries, who all service the Prince George and Northern B.C. region.

“We also continue to have ongoing discussions with additional local fleets who are keen to explore how hydrogen can benefit them,” said Hydra’s service delivery lead Ilya Radetski.