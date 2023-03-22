Several hurt in downtown Victoria knife rampage

Photo: Glacier Media

A knife-wielding man who injured at least three people in a nighttime rampage in downtown Victoria has been remanded in police custody.

The man stabbed at least one person, slashed another, robbed at least two people and sparked a car crash involving two police vehicles and a taxi on Friday. Police arrested the man following a brief chase after 11:30 p.m.

A police officer and the taxi driver were injured in the crash near the intersection of Cook and Yates streets. Officers had been responding to reports of the armed man.

Police received several 911 calls about a man with a knife chasing people downtown.

The first officer on the scene spotted the suspect near the intersection of Yates and Vancouver streets and ran after him. The officer used a conducted energy weapon with no effect then tackled the suspect. Officers recovered a knife during the arrest.

Police were told the man had robbed and assaulted three people at knifepoint, and possibly injured a fourth.

The first victim said the man had held a knife to their throat, threatened to kill them and demanded money. The victim was not injured.

A second victim reported they were in the 900 block of Yates Street when the man brandished a knife. He claimed to have stabbed two people and demanded money. There was a struggle before the victim, who suffered a cut, fled with the suspect chasing.

Shortly after, the suspect again brandished a knife and robbed someone near View and Blanshard streets.

Officers reported another victim who had been stabbed in the chest. Police believe there are more victims who have yet to come forward.

The suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant and was violating a court-ordered condition not to possess knives. He faces charges including assault with a weapon and robbery, obstruction of a police officer and breaching court-ordered conditions.

Anyone who was assaulted or who has information on the incidents is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 extension 1.