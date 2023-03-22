210699
Homicide team probes isolated, deadly attack on man in West Vancouver

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene of a deadly attack in West Vancouver.

A statement from West Vancouver police says the male victim was involved in an altercation with an unknown man just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The statement does not confirm how the victim died.

It says the assault happened in the 2100 block of Argyle Avenue, close to the waterfront, not far from West Vancouver's downtown core.

Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are working with West Vancouver police to uncover a motive for the attack and identify a suspect.

Const. Nicole Braithwaite says the attack is believed to be isolated but any further details will be released by the homicide team.

