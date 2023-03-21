Poison suspected in pair of dog deaths in Trail, B.C.

Photo: Colin Dacre

Trail RCMP say two dogs from separate families have died after they were poisoned.

The dogs were neighbours to each other along the 4000 block of Casino Road in Trail and were occasional playmates.

Both dogs were reported to have roamed in the area and on their own large properties when the incidents occurred.

On March 19, one owner, a 42-year-old Trail woman, found her dog dead in her yard. The cause of death was not confirmed at the time.

On March 20, the same 42-year-old Trail woman saw her dead dog’s playmate eating a piece of meat in her yard. Before she could intervene, the dog ran off.

A short time later, the dog's owner discovered his dog convulsing on his property before rushing it to the local veterinarian hospital.

Unfortunately, the second dog died on the way to the hospital.

The dog underwent laboratory testing which confirmed the presence of strychnine.

Strychnine is a white, odourless, bitter crystalline powder that can be taken by mouth, inhaled, or mixed in a solution. It is described as a strong poison.

The officer concluded that the first dog had likely been poisoned with strychnine as well.

RCMP say an unknown person may have likely been illegally baiting coyotes with poisoned meat in an effort to kill the wild animals.

The BC Conversation Office has been contacted about the incident.

Trail RCMP is looking for any information on the identity of the suspect who may be responsible for these two incidents. Anyone with information may call the Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566.

"Trail RCMP recommends that all dogs be kept inside, leashed, or fenced to discourage roaming in the area to prevent poisoning as the investigation continues to unfold," said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich