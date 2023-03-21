Man allegedly smashes $30,000 worth of glass with a hammer at Vancouver bus shelters

Photo: .

Vancouver police arrested and charged a man with mischief after he allegedly smashed over 20 panes of glass at bus shelters on Granville Street overnight.

The VPD officers responded to the area around Granville and Georgia streets around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday (March 21) "following reports that a man with a hammer was walking down the street and smashing glass at bus stops," explains a news release.

Police said witnesses briefly detained the man after they called 911 until VPD officers arrived and took custody.

Sergey Kurmanaev, 47, was taken to jail and has been charged with one count of mischief over $5,000.

VPD Sgt. Steve Addison told V.I.A. that the "preliminary estimate is about $30,000 in damage."

Vancouver local Eddy Elmer shared a couple of photographs of the smashed glass on Twitter, writing that "crews were quite busy last night cleaning up these two bus shelters that were completely smashed."

Kurmanaev is scheduled to appear in Vancouver Community Court (VCC) on Wednesday, March 22 at 9 a.m.