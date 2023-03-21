Hotel will serve as alternate courthouse location after fire in Golden

Photo: Janice Stark

If you have a court appearance in Golden for a traffic violation or bylaw issue, you will also be making a trip to the Ramada Golden Hotel, at least until the end of the month.

The Golden courthouse was destroyed by fire on March 13. The fire has already been determined to have been started intentionally, and a Golden Fire Department firefighter was injured while fighting the fire.

As a result of the destruction, anyone who has been directed to attend the Provincial Court in Golden on a traffic, ticket, or bylaw matter set for March 23, 29 and 30, 2023, is directed to attend the Ramada Golden Hotel, located at 1104 9th St. South, Golden, BC.

"Due to limited space there, please file documents by mail, email, or using Court Services Online when possible," states a news release from the Provincial Court of B.C.

RCMP investigators are still trying to determine who and why the courthouse was burned to the ground.

Forensic and general investigative sections of the BC RCMP are being helped by the Golden Fire Department fire investigator, along with support from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General’s Fire Service Advisor.

“The courthouse was also home to other agencies, including Service BC. Luckily, given the number of people who rely on in-person services, Service BC is now operating out of the Ministry of Children and Family Development office at 1104 9th Street South,” says RCMP Cpl. James Grandy.

Investigators are asking for the public's help to provide any information they may have. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Golden RCMP, 250-344-2221.