'One of a kind': Handcrafted log float home for sale in B.C.

If you’ve ever dreamed of living on the water in a log home, look no further.

A unique and handcrafted float home is for sale in British Columbia.

Ethel Hunter has listed the unique house for $500,000. The floating home is currently being moored in the Fraser River in Maple Ridge and would need to be moved if purchased.

"Piece by piece, log by log, this stunning home was built on the hull of a former BC Ferry,” says Hunter in the Facebook Marketplace ad.

Taking a peek inside, the floating house shows off pristine carpentry with a variety of wood.

“From live-edge timber and whole tree trunks, this home is one of a kind,” says Hunter.

The home is 900 square feet, bigger than most apartments in the Lower Mainland, and has one bed and one bath.

There is a deck patio, an open-plan living area, and an 'unfinished' second bedroom. It also has a wood-burning fireplace and a custom spiral staircase.

Hunter says the house is guaranteed to make heads turn, and you'd likely have to be open to being asked lots of questions if purchased.

Private showings are being offered by appointment for qualified buyers.

The owner does not list why they're selling it.