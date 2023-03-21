Smelled like a dead cat: Top complaints the Better Business Bureau received in 2022

Photo: Twentieth Century Fox Marv, the tall bandit from 'Home Alone.' A consumer complained about his oil technician because he smelled and looked like this character.

Every year, the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which serves the province, receives dozens of complaints. Across the Canadian branches, the agency collects around 36,000 complaints annually.

And some complaints are far more unusual than others.

“On rare occasions, we do receive complaints that make us do a double take,” shares Aaron Guillen, BBB's media and communications specialist.

“No matter what, our BBB team is devoted to going through every complaint, review, and scam report that is submitted to ensure its authenticity. It’s important to tell your good and bad experiences with businesses to BBB.”

2022's unusual complaints

1. A consumer wanted a refund from a bar after he offered to buy a round of drinks for a group of women and they took the drinks and didn't engage in conversation with him.



2. A consumer wanted a refund from a business after a bath bar they received for Christmas wasn't as foamy or bubbly as they'd hoped it be.



3. A consumer complained about his oil technician because he smelled 'like a dead cat in an alleyway' and looked like Marv, the tall bandit from the Home Alone movie.



4. A consumer wanted a refund after not receiving enough seasoning fillings in their ramen noodle package that they bought.

How do I file a complaint to the BBB?

Before contacting bureau, the agency recommends reaching out to the business that the complainant is complaining about to resolve the issue.

If a resolution does not occur, individuals can contact the BBB.

The BBB accepts complaints through their online system. Alternatively, complainants can call the agency and speak with a representative.