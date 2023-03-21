RCMP arrest carjacking suspect after North Vancouver cabbie assaulted

Photo: Glacier Media

North Vancouver RCMP have arrested a man accused of carjacking a cabbie in the Lynn Creek neighbourhood and are now asking for witnesses to come forward.

The suspect was riding in the back of the cab near Main Street and Mountain Highway just after midnight, March 18, when he assaulted the driver and took off in his cab, according to Const. Mansoor Sahak, North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson.

Sahak said they do not know exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the assault, but the suspect did have to make his way through the physical barrier separating the driver from passengers.

“This was a frightening and dangerous situation for the taxi driver,” he said.

Officers provided first aid to the victim and he was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The taxi had GPS tracking installed, making it easy for officers to locate the vehicle at the North Vancouver Cemetery on Lillooet Road. There, with the help of the RCMP K9 unit, the suspect was sniffed out and arrested without further incident.

“The quick actions of our officers led to the safe arrest of the suspect and return of the vehicle,” Sahak said.

The suspect was “quite intoxicated” at the time, Sahak added.

No charges have been sworn yet, but police are recommending the Crown lay counts of robbery, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and mischief.

In the meantime, Sahak said investigators want to speak with anyone who can tell them more about what happened in the carjacking or where the suspect went after.

“We know there were multiple witnesses on scene. Some have spoken to the police. There may have been some that have not spoken to the police,” he said. “Also, if they have any dashcam video of the incident, call police.”