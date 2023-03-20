YVR ranks as best airport in Canada, second in North America: Skytrax

Photo: Rob Kruyt. The control tower at Vancouver International Airport is one of its most recognizable features

Air travellers say Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is the best airport in Canada, the second-best airport in North America and the 20th best airport in the world, according to new SkyTrax rankings.



Vancouver's global ranking moved up by eight spots, as it was ranked No. 28 last year in the annual survey that includes thoughts from millions of air travellers.



Singapore's Changi Airport returned to its customary No. 1 ranking, after losing that title to Doha Hamed International Airport during the pandemic. Doha Hamed International Airport slipped to No. 2 spot, while Toyko Heneda Airport came in at No. 3.



Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) last year passed YVR as the top-ranked airport in North America, after YVR had held that honour for 12 years. This year, SEA again ranked as the top airport in North America, and No. 18 in the world.



Travellers also ranked airport hotels, and were impressed with the Fairmont Vancouver Airport, which ranked No. 1 in North America for the ninth consecutive year, and climbed to No. 3 worldwide. It now ranks behind only the Crown Plaza Changi Airport hotel, and the Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport hotel.



The category for best airport hotel was intended to include travellers' thoughts about the overall hotel experience. That includes access from the airport to the hotel, friendliness of hotel staff, cleanliness, in-room amenities, fitness and spa facilities, quality of food and restaurant service and value for money.



“It is an honour to be once again recognized as North America’s Best Airport Hotel and we are thrilled to be included in the top three airport hotels worldwide,” Randall Williams, general manager of Fairmont Vancouver Airport said today.



“This award truly showcases the hard work of our entire team and their dedication to delivering new and extraordinary experiences every day.”



Innovations at his hotel include complementary in-room wellness-ritual videos, and a suite that features in-room fitness equipment, such as a Peleton bike, a weight bench and Lululemon yoga mats.