'Joy-riding teens' car collides with Vancouver police car, injures officer

A Vancouver police officer had to be hospitalized early Monday morning after a car allegedly doing donuts collided with the vehicle he was in.

The officer and his partner had been called to an unrelated incident around 3:40 a.m. on Monday, March 20, when they were involved in a collision at Kingsway and Tyne Street.

The car that struck them was being driven by a 16-year-old who was allegedly doing donuts, according to police.

The police car subsequently caught fire.

"While the driver and his two teenaged passengers were uninjured, one police officer could miss months of work while he recovers," states the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) in a media release. "The second officer had less serious injuries and is recovering at home."

The teenage driver was arrested at the scene and is now facing several charges, according to the VPD, including driving without a license.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation into the incident. It has since reopened. Police are looking for any witnesses or dashcam footage to call investigators at 604-717-3012.