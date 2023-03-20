Sexual assault charges laid against Surrey/Delta doctor

Photo: Delta Police. A doctor is facing two charges of sexual assault as a result of investigations by and Surrey RCMP.

A practicing doctor in Surrey and Delta is facing several sexual assault charges.

Doctor Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, previously charged by Surrey RCMP in September 2022 with one count of sexual assault, has now been charged with another count of sexual assault, this time as a result of an investigation by Delta Police.

The Delta charge was sworn on March 16.

Bamgbade is to appear in Surrey Provincial Court later this afternoon (March 20) in relation to the Surrey charge and will address the new charge from the investigation in Delta.

Delta Police say that Bamgbade operates a clinic called Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic previously located at #103-8425 120th St, Delta, which has since relocated to 6638 152A St, Surrey.

Police say any public questions regarding Bamgbade’s on-going ability to practice medicine should be directed to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia.

Delta Police say in a news release that in August of 2020 officers began investigating a complaint of sexual assault allegedly committed by a doctor practicing in Delta.

In May 2021, Delta Police recommended a charge of sexual assault in relation to the complaint; however, Crown counsel declined to approve the charge as the threshold of “substantial likelihood of conviction” could not be met.

Following the conclusion of Delta’s investigation, the doctor moved his practice to Surrey.

In July 2022, Surrey RCMP received a complaint against the same doctor and began an investigation.

In September 2022, Surrey RCMP announced that Bamgbade had been charged with one count of sexual assault.

The announcement of the Surrey charge resulted in the attempt by Delta investigators to cultivate further evidence and resubmit the 2020 Delta complaint to the Crown; however, this incident did not reach a level of charge approval, but as a result of the Surrey RCMP media release, Delta investigators were contacted by two new complainants alleging they had been sexually assaulted while receiving treatment by the same physician.

The Delta Police Sexual Offence Section initiated two new investigations and as a result, investigators were able to establish enough evidence in one of the reported incidents resulting in the recommendation of charges to Crown counsel for incidents that occurred between July 16 and Oct. 21, 2019.

Police say evidence was not established in the second allegation meeting the threshold of a charge recommendation.