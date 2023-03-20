Grand Forks RCMP recover truck stolen from Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

A truck stolen in Kelowna was recovered earlier this month Grand Forks.

Police were called on March 19 for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of Negraeff Road, just east of Grand Forks, BC.

Officers found a white Ford F450 parked overnight and they believed it looked out of place. A quick investigation confirmed the truck had been reported stolen to the Kelowna RCMP on March 1, 2023.

Evidence on scene was collected and shared with Kelowna RCMP.

No other details were released.