B.C. officers use spike belt to arrest 'prolific offender' in alleged stolen vehicle

Photo: The Canadian Press Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say a "prolific offender" has been arrested after officers used a spike belt to prevent the suspect from fleeing in an allegedly stolen vehicle. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say a "prolific offender" has been arrested after officers used a spike belt to prevent the suspect from fleeing in an allegedly stolen vehicle.

It says in a statement that patrol officers noticed the vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 1 through the city around 3 a.m.

Police say they used a spike belt to stop it, and the 29-year-old driver and a 38-year-old passenger were then taken into police custody.

The department says the driver is known to police as "a prolific offender."

It says he is facing charges of failing to comply with his probation order, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited and dangerous driving, and further charges may be sought as the investigation unfolds.

Police say the passenger has since been released and is not facing charges at this time.